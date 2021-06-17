Malnad continues to receive moderate to heavy rain

Hassan

17 June 2021 18:54 IST

Many parts of Malnad region continued to receive moderate to heavy rainfall on Thursday. Rivers are in spate and inflow into reservoirs has been increasing. And, many streams have taken birth on the hill stations.

Heavy downpour that lashed parts of Mudigere and Sringeri has left people in fear of landslips, which have affected the lives of many in the last two years. There are reports of power disruption and trees being uprooted due to rain coupled with gusty wind.

India Meteorological Department said that there was heavy rain in Agumbe, Thalaguppa and Hunchadakatte in Shivamogga district, Kottigehara, Jayapura and other parts in Chikkamagaluru district.

Hosanagar taluk received an average of 320.8 mm of rainfall, the highest in the district in 24 hours ended at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday. Thirthahalli received an average of 77.20 mm, Sagar 56.60 mm, Sorab 48.20 mm, Bhadravati 9.20 mm and Shivamogga recorded an average 16.4 mm rainfall.

In Chikkamagaluru district, Mudigere taluk recorded heavy rainfall of 98 mm, followed by Koppa with 82.3 mm, Sringeri 79.4 mm and N.R.Pura taluk with 44.9 mm rainfall.

Chikkamagaluru district received an average rainfall of 38 mm. In Hassan district, Maranahalli in Sakleshpur taluk recorded the highest rainfall of 147.1 mm, followed by Hanubalu with 133.1 mm and Hettur with 100 mm rainfall.

In Shivamogga, outflow from the Tunga dam at Gajanur has increased due to a rise in inflow. The outflow into the river course went up to 33,700 cusecs on Thursday afternoon. The dam has been full for the last four days.

Inflow at Linganamakki Reservoir on Thursday was 31,676 cusecs, taking live storage to 53.36 tmcft, against the total live storage of 151.64 tmcft.