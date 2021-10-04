Karnataka

‘Mallikarjun Kharge should apologise’

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa on Monday said that Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge should tender an unconditional apology for disrespecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling him “cheap”.

He was reacting to a statement made by Mr. Kharge during a press conference in Kalaburagi on Sunday where he said that “Modi himself is cheap and [he] indulged in cheap politics”.

Mr. Eshwarappa, condemning the statement, said that Mr. Kharge should tender an apology to Mr. Modi. “Even if the remark against the Prime Minister was a slip of the tongue, Mr. Kharge should apologise,” he added.

Though the entire world is praising Mr. Modi, “It is very unfortunate that Mr. Kharge made such a statement. As a senior leader, he [Mr. Kharge] is not expected to make such statements,” he added.


