Mallikarjun Kharge casts his vote at KPCC office in Bengaluru

Mallikarjuna Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and one of the candidates in the AICC presidential elections, casts his vote at the KPCC office in Bengaluru on October 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, who is contesting the election for the AICC president’s post, on Monday exercised his franchise at the office of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) in Bengaluru on October 17, 2022.

A total of 494 office-bearers of the Congress party from Karnataka are eligible to exercise their votes in the elections to the post of the AICC president on October 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

KPCC president D K Shivakumar was also present on the occasion.

Mr Kharge and MP Shashi Tharoor are the two candidates in the fray for elections.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is leading Bharat Jodo Yatra for the last one month, will exercise his franchise at a booth established in Sanganakallu in Ballari district.

“It is the meeting room container converted into a polling booth for the Congress presidential elections,” tweeted Jairam Ramesh, MP and AICC general secretary in-charge of communications. Mr. Ramesh posted a photograph of the container in his Twitter handle.