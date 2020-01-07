Karnataka

Mallikarjun Kharge and Deve Gowda to RS?

more-in

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister M. Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said that it was up to the Congress high command to take a decision on sending him to the Rajya Sabha from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly constituency in June 2020.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Kharge said he would be bound by the high command’s decision. Sources in the Congress said the party will be sending Mr. Kharge to the Rajya Sabha to strengthen the party’s attack on the BJP government.

The JD(S) is likely to send its supremo H.D. Deve Gowda to the Rajya Sabha.

The term of B.K. Hariprasad and Rajeev Gowda (both Congress), Prabhakar Kore (BJP), and Kupendra Reddy (JD-S) ends in June. All four were elected unanimously from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly constituency in June 2014.

On the attack on JNU students, Mr. Kharge said the ABVP attacked students affiliated to SFI, ASFI and other groups.

KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre too condemned the attack. The police have failed to nab the culprits involved in the attack, he said, and blamed Mr. Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the attack.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 7, 2020 10:11:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/mallikarjun-kharge-and-deve-gowda-to-rs/article30506370.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY