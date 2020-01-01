Mallarigouda Patil passes away

Mallarigouda Patil, former Minister and Congress leader, died in Belagavi on Tuesday night. He was 80. He died of a heart attack in a private hospital.

The final rites were performed in his home town of Sankeshwar on Wednesday.

He was known to be a close follower of the former Chief Minister S. Bangarappa. He served as Minister for Irrigation in the Bangarappa Cabinet. He had been elected four times from Sankeshwar, before delimitation of constituencies.

He was involved in the cooperative movement and served on the board of two sugar factories in Belagavi district. He, however, could not realise his dream of building the Sangam Sugar factory in Hidkal. He had named a series of educational institutions after his son Sanjay Patil who died at an early age.