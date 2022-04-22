Mallakhamba, Yogasana to be part of Khelo India starting tomorrow

Venkaiah Naidu, Vice-President, to flag off the university games in Bengaluru

Minister for Sports and Youth Empowerment K.C. Narayana Gowda inspecting the arrangements at a swimming pool ahead of Khelo India university games in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Venkaiah Naidu, Vice-President, to flag off the university games in Bengaluru

Khelo India University Games, 2021, the biggest national sporting extravaganza post pandemic, would be inaugurated here on Sunday.

Over 4,500 participants representing around 200 universities will vie for top honours in 20 different sports including indigenous sports such as Mallakhamba and Yogasana being introduced for the first time in Khelo India University Games. The event will conclud on May 3.

A total of 291 sportspersons from 12 universities of Karnataka will take part, said Minister of Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayana Gowda here on Friday.

The event will be inaugurated by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu in the presence of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur at Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday evening. The Jain University is hosting the event supported by the Karnataka Government and the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Olympian sprinter Dutee Chand, swimmber Srihari Nataraj, shooter Divya Singh, and other prominent athletes will take part in the event.

Arrangements have been made for providing food and accommodation to 8,000 people at hostels of Jain University, Art of Living of Sri Ravishankar and hotels in the City.

About 2,800 cars, 110 Volvo buses and 50 electric buses would be pressed into service for the benefit of participants and supporting staff, Mr. Gowda said. Participants will compete for 261 gold, 261 silver and 365 bronze medals. Several prominent dignitaries have been invited to present medals to winners, he said.

The second edition of the Khelo India university games was supposed to be held in 2021 but was postponed to 2022 owing to COVID -19. The event aims to create a platform for youth to showcase their sporting excellence. The State received support from the Union Ministry of Sports and SAI, he said.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Parliamentary Affairs and Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi would attend the concluding event.