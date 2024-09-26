Malkhed Fort wall collapses for the second time in a month due to incessant rain

A portion of the historical Malkhed Fort of the Rashtrakuta times on the banks of the Kagina in Sedam taluk collapsed again on Thursday due to incessant rain that lashed the area in the last couple of days.

A wall of the 1,000-year-old fort collapsed for the first time on August 31 due to heavy rain.

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, who represents the Sedam constituency in the Assembly, visited the fort on September 3 and said that he will personally monitor the ongoing works for the comprehensive development of the fort taken up at a cost of ₹6 crore.

Thursday’s collapse of the fort wall has created panic among residents who live close to the structure. Local people said that the area received continuous rain for the last three days and the ancient fort was wet.

The police and taluk officers visited the spot and cautioned the people against going close to the fragile fort structure.

“A portion of the ancient fort wall collapsed at 9.10 a.m. today. As the news reached, our staff along with Tahsildar Shriyanka Dhanashree rushed to the spot. A family living in the fort has now been shifted to a safer place. We have also cautioned the local people not to go close to the fort wall,” Police Sub-Inspector attached to Malkhed Police Station Sangamesh Angadi told The Hindu.