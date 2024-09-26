GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Malkhed Fort wall collapses for the second time in a month due to incessant rain

Published - September 26, 2024 09:32 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
On August 31, this portion of the Malkhed Fort wall collapsed in Sedam taluk of Kalaburagi district for the first time.

On August 31, this portion of the Malkhed Fort wall collapsed in Sedam taluk of Kalaburagi district for the first time. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A portion of the historical Malkhed Fort of the Rashtrakuta times on the banks of the Kagina in Sedam taluk collapsed again on Thursday due to incessant rain that lashed the area in the last couple of days.

A wall of the 1,000-year-old fort collapsed for the first time on August 31 due to heavy rain.

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, who represents the Sedam constituency in the Assembly, visited the fort on September 3 and said that he will personally monitor the ongoing works for the comprehensive development of the fort taken up at a cost of ₹6 crore.

Thursday’s collapse of the fort wall has created panic among residents who live close to the structure. Local people said that the area received continuous rain for the last three days and the ancient fort was wet.

The police and taluk officers visited the spot and cautioned the people against going close to the fragile fort structure.

“A portion of the ancient fort wall collapsed at 9.10 a.m. today. As the news reached, our staff along with Tahsildar Shriyanka Dhanashree rushed to the spot. A family living in the fort has now been shifted to a safer place. We have also cautioned the local people not to go close to the fort wall,” Police Sub-Inspector attached to Malkhed Police Station Sangamesh Angadi told The Hindu.

Published - September 26, 2024 09:32 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.