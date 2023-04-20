HamberMenu
Malkapure criticises Shettar

April 20, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Raghunath Rao Malkapure

Raghunath Rao Malkapure | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Member of Legislative Council Raghunath Rao Malkapure has criticised the former Chief Minister and Congress leader Jagadish Shetter for dragging BJP leader B.L. Santosh’s name in the episode where he missed BJP ticket to contest from Hubballi-Dharwad Assembly Constituency and said that “I feel Mr. Shettar gave that statement in frustration.”

Mr Malkapure was talking to reporters in Yadgir on Wednesday.

“He was a leader who strengthened the party and he might have felt hurt after missing ticket. We also have sympathy for him. But his joining the Congress has brought sorrow to party workers because the Congress is ideologically against the BJP. Therefore, his decision is not right under democratic system,” he said.

Mr. Malkapure further said that Mr. Shettar was a frontline fighter when the Idgah issue was raised in Hubballi. Now, what will be his stand after joining the Congress as it is opposed to the fight for Idgah? he asked.

