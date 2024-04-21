Malikayya Guttedar says he is happy to return to Congress

April 21, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Six-time legislator Malikayya Guttedar, who joined Congress on Friday, was welcomed by the Congress leaders at the District Congress Office in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

“It was suffocating in the BJP so I quit the party,” Mr. Guttedar said and accused the saffron party of breeding polarisation within families and adopting divide and rule policy.

“I am happy that I have returned to my parent party and I have received a very warm welcome by Congress leaders,” Mr. Guttedar told a press conference after receiving a rousing welcome.

“My political career started with the Congress. I was legislator for six times of which I contested successfully on Congress ticket four times,” he said.

Mr. Guttedar said that though sitting MLA and Congress leader M.Y. Patil is considered as his archrival, there are no differences of opinion among both the leaders when it comes to party ideologies.

Mr. Guttedar clarified that he rejoined Congress unconditionally and has not demanded party ticket for Assembly elections in the future.

