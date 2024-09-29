GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Malicious allegations made to deter Lokayukta SIT, says ADGP hitting out at HDK

Published - September 29, 2024 12:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Stating that “false and malicious allegations and threats” have been made to deter the Lokayukta Special Investigation Team from functioning, Additional Director General of Police SIT, Lokayutha, M. Chandrashekar has promised to work without fear or favour, in a letter to his colleagues.

What Kumaraswamy said

This came hours after Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy at a press conference made allegations against him. Mr. Kumaraswamy alleged that the information about prosecution sanction against him being sought by the State government had been leaked. “In August 2024, the Governor sought information from the Lokayukta as to how the information was leaked and Mr. Chandrashekhar in September suggested that an investigation should be conducted on the officials in the Governor’s office... He has the audacity to seek permission from the government to conduct a probe in the Governor’s office.”

The Union Minister accused Mr. Chandrashekhar, a Himachal Pradesh cadre officer, of “creating fake documents” to extend deputation in Karnataka, and indulging in illegal activities in association with a person who has 2,500 FIRs filed against him to fleece money from realtors. “I have decided to submit all these documents to the Home Secretary in New Delhi.”

In response to this, in the letter to his colleagues, the SIT head said: “Today an accused in crime number 16/4 of SIT H.D. Kumaraswamy, at a press conference, made false and malicious allegations and threats. As you know the SIT had sought the prosecution sanction of the accused from the competent authority. This accused is on bail... he has done this to deter us from discharging our duties. It appears that his objective is to create fear in the minds of officers of SIT by attacking me.” 

‘Don’t get demotivated’

He further said: “But, an accused, however high and mighty he may be, is an accused. Let us not get demotivated by such allegations and threats. I, as head of SIT, promise you that I will work without fear or favour and bring to justice all criminals and accused in our cases. I also promise you that I will protect you from external influences.” He also said that they cannot avoid confronting criminals and accused during discharge of duty. “This must not deter us from discharging our duty,” he said.

Published - September 29, 2024 12:00 am IST

