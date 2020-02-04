‘Malgudi Days’ set for release on Feb. 7

The Kannada movie Malgudi Days, that dwells upon an aged person reminiscing about his childhood and related incidents will release on February 7.

Speaking to presspersons here on Monday, Vijay Raghavendra, the actor who plays the lead role, and director Kishore Moodbidri said hopes were pinned on their film as a lot of effort had gone into making it.

This is the first Kannada film for the director, who has earlier directed Tulu film. Clarifying that the film had nothing to do with the tele-serial of the same name directed by Shankar Nag, Mr. Raghavendra said that the film was in no way related to the work of novelist R.K. Narayan. He said the make up for the older look took over three hours and he had to shed over 18 kg to play the teenager.

Mr. Kishore said they were preparing for the release in theatres and multiplexes across the State. “We hope that it will be well-received by movie goers,” he said.

As part of the film’s promotion, the film crew visited a few colleges including Samarth PU College. College chairman Akhilkumar Halagatti and others were present.