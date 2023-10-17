Malenadu-Karavali Janapara Okkoota formed for the benefit of people in the region

October 17, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Shivamogga

Progressive thinkers of Malnad districts have joined hands to form an organisation called Malenadu – Karavali Janapra Okkoota to fight for the needs of people in the region. The organisation has demanded a national-level educational institution on the lines of IIT or IIM, a Bench of the High Court among others, for the region.

Sudhir Kumar Murolli, an advocate from Koppa in Chikkamagaluru, addressing a press conference in Shivamogga on Tuesday, said that the organisation had been formed keeping in mind the requirements of people in Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Alur and Sakleshpur.

“Earlier, we had formed a Malenadu Janapra Horata Okkuta, focusing only on Malenad people. The programmes were limited. However, now we are widening the area to include the coastal region. By and large, the people in the region face similar problems be it agricultural issues, land ownership issues, or the menace of wild animals”, he said.

After many years of struggle, Benches of the High Court had been set up in Dharwad and Kalaburgi. “It is fine and a good thing to have more Benches of the High Court. We want a similar Bench for the people of the Malenad-Karavali region. Except in a couple of places, there are hardly any good hospitals in the district headquarters or taluk centres in the region. We need to draw the attention of people in power to these needs”, he said.

The organisation is holding a preliminary meeting to work out future plans at Vijaya Nagar in Bengaluru on October 31. The meeting will be convened in the capital as many people, natives of the Malnad and Karavali regions, are in Bengaluru for various reasons. “The meeting is open to all, irrespective of political parties. We hope all representatives join hands, keeping aside their political affiliation, for the welfare of the people in the region”, he said.

Advocate K.P. Sripal, Anil Hoskoppa of Sringeri, Naveen Karuvane of Koppa and others were present at the meeting.

