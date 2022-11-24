Male sterilisation in Karnataka further dips post-COVID by nearly half

November 24, 2022 09:16 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

Male sterilisation, which has always been abysmal in Karnataka, has further dipped after the pandemic. The total number of no-scalpel vasectomy (NSV) procedures done in the State has reduced by nearly half this year compared to 2021.

This year, till September, only two districts in the State have recorded over 50 vasectomies. Bengaluru Urban has the highest with 60, while it was 139 in 2021. While a total of 617 NSV procedures were done in 2021, only 314 have been done till September end this year. The number was marginally higher in previous years with 722 in 2020, 787 in 2019 and 770 in 2018.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, male participation in family planning (permanent method or no-scalpel vasectomy - NSV) on an average is as low as 0.1%. This is in keeping with the national trend prevailing over the years.

As per the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), male sterilisation stood at 0.0% in 2019-2020 while female sterilisation showed a rise and stood at 57.4% compared to NFHS-4.

Chandrika B.R., State Deputy Director (Family Planning), told The Hindu that the number of NSV procedures has further dipped after the pandemic. “This is mainly because families, distraught due to COVID-19, do not want their breadwinners to undergo any procedures,” she said.

Incentives

“NSV was mooted by the Union government to ensure men also share the responsibility of population control. Men get nearly double the incentive for undergoing the surgery. While women get ₹600 (BPL category) and ₹250 (for APL category), men get ₹1,100 in any category,” she said.

Pointing out that around 2.3 lakh women undergo family planning surgeries every year in the State, Dr. Chandrika said, “Till last year, we had asked our doctors to ensure male sterilisations to be at least 1% of all procedures. We have increased this to 5% this year. However, the response continues to be poor.”

Safe procedure

Medical Superintendent of the State-run Jayanagar General Hospital Ramakrishnappa, who has done over 1,000 NSV procedures in Bengaluru Urban since 2011, said the procedure is safe and has practically no side-effects or complications.

“The failure rate is 1 in 2,000. Yet, the trend has worsened over the years. From 76% in 1970, the number of NSVs has come down to less than 1% now,” he said.

“It is a nearly painless procedure for men, who can just walk in and walk out. Their reluctance is not understandable. On the contrary, women have to undergo the procedure under anaesthesia,” he said.

Basvaraj N. Basur, general surgeon and in-charge Administrative Medical Officer at Kalghatgi General Hospital in Dharwad, said there is a false impression that NSV can lead to impotency. “In fact, the resistance is also from women, who feel that contraception is women’s business and the breadwinner should not have to worry about it,” he said.

Kishore Kumar Rao, Senior Specialist and NSV surgeon at Bantwal taluk hospital, said, “Our field workers convince the women to coax their husbands to undergo the procedure.” To raise awareness about male sterilisation, the State is observing NSV awareness fortnight now.