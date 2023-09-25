HamberMenu
Male nurse bludgeoned to death

September 25, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old elderly male care nurse was bludgeoned to death by the co-owner of the building during a trivial row in Sarvabhoumanagar in Subramanyapura on Monday.

The deceased Ganesh, was a tenant in the building where the accused Narayana was a co-owner. In the wee hours of Monday, Narayana came to the building in an inebriated state and had a fight with his elder brother Mallesh, living in the same building, over the share of rent.

Ganesh who was friends with Mallesh tried to intervene and pacify Narayana. Enraged by this Narayana attacked Ganesh with a club on his head and escaped. The profusely bleeding Ganesh was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him as brought dead. The Subramanyapura police have registered a case of murder and efforts are on to track down Narayana, an autorickshaw driver by profession.

