Male leopard trapped near Varuna

December 27, 2022 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MYSURU:

The Hindu Bureau

An eight-year-old male leopard was captured at Keelanapura in Varuna hobli of Mysuru taluk on Tuesday.

The Forest Department had placed a cage in the village after the residents had complained of its sightings in the vicinity.

Acting on the complaint, the Forest Department carried out combing operations and the feline was trapped three days after the cage was placed.

Surendra K, Range Forest Officer, Mysuru range said the leopard was trapped in the cage around 7:45 a.m. “It’s a healthy male leopard which is about eight years old.”

The leopard was later released in the forests of M M Hills, he added.

