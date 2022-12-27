HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Male leopard trapped near Varuna

December 27, 2022 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MYSURU:

The Hindu Bureau

An eight-year-old male leopard was captured at Keelanapura in Varuna hobli of Mysuru taluk on Tuesday.

The Forest Department had placed a cage in the village after the residents had complained of its sightings in the vicinity.

Acting on the complaint, the Forest Department carried out combing operations and the feline was trapped three days after the cage was placed.

Surendra K, Range Forest Officer, Mysuru range said the leopard was trapped in the cage around 7:45 a.m. “It’s a healthy male leopard which is about eight years old.”

The leopard was later released in the forests of M M Hills, he added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.