ADVERTISEMENT

Male govt. employees who are single parents to get childcare leave

June 09, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Male government employees who are single parents are now entitled to childcare leave for 180 days in Karnataka, said an order issued by the State government on Friday.

“Single male parent” includes employees who are unmarried or divorced and might take up the responsibility of caring for a child single-handedly, the order said.

If an employee gets married during the childcare leave, the leave gets cancelled, the order said. The Centre came out with such a rule nearly three years ago.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US