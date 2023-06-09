Male govt. employees who are single parents to get childcare leave

June 09, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

Male government employees who are single parents are now entitled to childcare leave for 180 days in Karnataka, said an order issued by the State government on Friday.

“Single male parent” includes employees who are unmarried or divorced and might take up the responsibility of caring for a child single-handedly, the order said.

If an employee gets married during the childcare leave, the leave gets cancelled, the order said. The Centre came out with such a rule nearly three years ago.