Male giraffe calf born at Mysuru zoo

MYSURU

28 July 2021 18:57 IST

It’s the fourth calf born to Lakshmi; 22 giraffe calves born so far at the zoo

The management of Mysuru zoo on Wednesday said that a male giraffe calf was born at the zoo a few days ago to Lakshmi and Bharath.

This is the fourth calf of Lakshmi. As many as 22 giraffe calves, including 17 males and 5 females, have born at the zoo till date, according to zoo officials.

“The young giraffe calf born recently is doing fine and healthy. Its mother is taking good care of the newborn. A shelter has been established at the giraffe enclosure for care of the calf. Visitors can get a glimpse of the calf whenever it comes out of the shelter with its mother,” said Zoo Executive Director Ajit Kulkarni.

Advertising

Advertising

since the time the zoo started housing the tallest land animal was something remarkable. This is a unique record in the captive breeding of the species and the zoo holds the distinction of sparing giraffes to many Indian zoos under animal exchange programmes. The zoo has expertise in the captive breeding of giraffes, he added.

Giraffes greet visitors as its enclosure is located at the entrance of the zoo. It is one of the favourite exhibits for visitors at the zoo.

The zoo gifted giraffe to Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) a few years ago and thereafter the BBP became the second zoo in the State after Mysuru zoo to house a giraffe.