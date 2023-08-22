HamberMenu
Maldivian national arrested for harassing airhostesses

August 22, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Kempegowda International Airport police arrested a 51-year-old Maldivian national for harassing two air hostesses on a flight scheduled between Male to Bengaluru on August 18.

The accused, Akram Ahmed, was arrested as soon as the flight landed at KIA. The accused, who had come to the city for medical treatment started harassing the crew and offered them money seeking sexual favours.

Angered by his behaviour, the duo complained to the captain, who in turn alerted the security at the airport. The police booked him for outraging the modesty of women. He was sent to judicial custody.

