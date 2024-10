Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, who is on a visit to Bengaluru, on Thursday met S.E. Sudheendra, chairman of the Karnataka State Bioenergy Development Board.

According to a press release, they had a discussion on the future of bioenergy and the President invited the chairman to visit Maldives and explore possibilities of working together. The first lady of Maldives was also present at the meeting.

