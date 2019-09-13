Malaria tests hit as health staff get enlisted for electoral duties

Nearly 8,000 blood smears sent for cross-verification of malaria positivity from across the State to the Central Malaria Laboratory (CML) have piled up in the last 10 days as senior laboratory technicians from CML have been deployed for the recently launched Electors’ Verification Programme (EVP) in the city.

Over 1,000 blood smear slides of patients who tested positive for malaria in government healthcare facilities across the State are sent to the Central Laboratory in Bengaluru every day for cross verification. There are 24 senior laboratory technicians at the CML, who inform the respective centres if there is a mismatch.

However, this exercise has almost come to a standstill as 20 of the 24 technicians have been deployed for the 45-day EVP programme that began on September 1. In the city, EVP is undertaken by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for the Election Commission.

On August 31, the Election Commission announced a 45-day EVP during which voters can verify and authenticate their existing details on the electoral rolls.

Usually staff from the Health Department are exempted from election duty. Even if they are deployed, it is only for two or three days. But this time, their services are for 45 days. This is likely to delay the start of treatment for new malaria patients. B.G. Prakash, State Deputy Director (National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme), told The Hindu that the Health Department had written to the BBMP Commissioner seeking exemption from election work for health staff.

“We have four technicians who are working without a break to ensure that there is no delay in treatment of patients. While there is no mismatch in 80% of the blood smear slides cross-verified at the CML, there is always a risk of the results being false positive or negative in the remaining 20%. In such a scenario, patients will be hit if there is a delay in cross-verification,” he said.

However, BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar said that none from the Health Department had approached him seeking exemption from election work. “We will consider relieving the health staff if they approach us seeking exemption,” he said.