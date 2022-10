Malaprabha Jadhav | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Malaprabha Jadhav of Turmuri village in Belagavi district won the gold medal in Khelo India senior women’s judo national league and ranking tournament held in Delhi on Thursday.

She won the medal in the 48 kg weight category in the event held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium. Ms. Jadhav, who has also competed in national level wrestling matches in the past, said that she was happy to have won after months of practice.