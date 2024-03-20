ADVERTISEMENT

Malaprabha cleaning drive to mark World Water Day tomorrow

March 20, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A July 2023 photo showing the Malaprabha overflowing the Anjaneya temple in Habbanatti village after heavy rain in Khanapur taluk. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Members of the NGO Parisarakkagi Naavu will participate in a cleaning drive of the Malaprabha river to be taken up to mark World Water Day on Friday.

Volunteers will gather at various places to clean the river and its tributaries, Mangetri and Halatri, in Khanapur in Belagavi district.

Groups will start work at Kankumbi temple, Habbanatti temple, Kumalli to Jamboti river bridge, Jamboti to Khanapur Olmani new bridge, Santibastawad bridge behind VTU, Asoga temple, Khanapur CVPI bridge and Khanapur Malaprabha Ghat.

Similar initiatives are planned in Mugat Khan Hubli and Kudalasangama.

All non-degradable, harmful, toxic solid waste will be removed from the river and its banks wherever possible.

Details can be had from Geeta Sahu on Ph: 9482712547 or Nyla Coelho on Ph: 9343413193.

