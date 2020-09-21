Karnataka

Mala-Kudremukh Ghat closed for two days

The Udupi district administration on Monday ordered temporary closure of Mala-Kudremukh Ghat (NH 169) connecting Karkala with Sringeri/Kudremukh for two days.

A temporary magisterial order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Udupi said the ghat section had been witnessing landslips and tree falling since Saturday night following heavy rains. A vehicle was damaged due to tree fall on Sunday, the DC said, adding no one was injured.

Since rain was continuing to pour and there were every chances of fresh landslips and tree falls, the road would be closed till Tuesday midnight, he said.

