Makkala Sahitya Sammelan from November 29

The Karnataka Rajya Makkala Sahitya Parishat will hold the first two-day Akhila Bharat Kannada Makkala Sahitya Sammelan here beginning November 29.

Shambhunatha Swamy of Adichunchanagiri Mutt, in a press conference here on Saturday, said the event would be organised jointly by the mutt and the Makkala Sahitya Parishat.

For children below 18

Young talents below the age of 18 from Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Mumbai, and Tamil Nadu would participate in the event.

The seer said one talented child would be chosen to preside over the event in a meeting on Sunday.

A committee headed by the honorary president of the parishat and KAS officer H.L. Nagaraj would select the suitable child.

“The event would be designed keeping children in mind. Hundreds of children would participate in the event,” he said.

Writer Baragur Ramachandrappa would inaugurate the sammelan. Nirmalanandanatha Swamy of Adichunchanagiri Mutt and Charukeerti Bhattaraka Swamy of Shravanabelgola would participate.

Makkala Sahitya Parishat president C.N. Ashok was present at the press meet.