Makkala Dasara a platform to foster creativity in children, says Minister

Makkala Dasara with its variety of events for children, was inaugurated by Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa, here on Sunday.

He said Makkala Dasara was an ideal platform to identify and bring to the fore, the latent talent among children and encourage them. He said the concept of Makkala Dasara and its introduction was praiseworthy as the event also helped to foster creativity in children.

Mr. Bangarappa said such platforms were essential to encourage children to develop their creativity and also showcase talent. He said children of today were citizens of tomorrow and hence the government had rolled out a slew of programmes to ensure equitable and quality education to children.

In this context, the Minister said that the quality of education in schools in Kalyana Karnataka region was below the mark and hence the government had taken various measures to bring about positive changes. He said though there were a lot of deficiencies in Government schools, there was reason to be hopeful as some of the most industrious and talented teachers were to be found in government schools.

Manasa, chairperson of Kannada Book Authority said that there were complaints that children in present times were addicted to mobiles and other electronic gadgets. But there are both positives and negatives to it and it was imperative to guide the children to harness only the positive aspects of the technologies.

There was fancy dress programme by children apart from cultural events. There were also special stalls showcasing various government projects launched for schools, heritage of Mysuru, kings of Mysuru, specialities of Mysuru, history of Karnataka, medicinal plants, exhibition of handicraft items among others.