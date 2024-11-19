Making people in villages use toilets is challenging: ZP CEO

In addition to construction of toilets, their use by the people for whom they have been constructed is equally challenging. The Departments of Health and Family Welfare, Women and Child Development and Education have a role to play in ensuring that the district was made free from open defecation, said Mysuru Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri.

She was speaking at a programme organised at the ZP here on the occasion of World Toilet Day. The programme was organised under the Swachh Bharat Mission. The programme highlighted the importance of toilet use for ensuring cleanliness.

Ms. Gayathri said the use of toilets has a role to play in connection with the issue of climate change. She added using toilets is of utmost importance for establishing a hygienic environment. The use of toilets has become a matter of respect. Therefore, it is crucial to spread the word in the district, taluks and villages on the significance of this, she added. She said those wishing to get toilets constructed in their houses can apply online. The PDOs of the respective panchayats will inspect the houses and take steps for constructing the toilets for eligible beneficiaries.

Besides the construction of toilets, their use is equally a challenging issue since their utilisation in villages was less despite constructing toilets. One of the reasons for non-utilisation of the facility was lack of water sources. The toilet usage may go up if awareness is spread among the people in the rural areas, she felt.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy inaugurated the programme and later an administered oath for using toilets, and keeping the surroundings and environment clean.