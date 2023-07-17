Making children aware of the United Nations through MUN

July 17, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - HUBBALLI

As many as 278 delegates from 11 different schools in Hubballi-Dharwad, Gadag and Haveri had a feel of how the general assembly of the United Nations functions by participating in a two-day MUN (Model United Nations) Conference organised by KLE School, Dharwad.

In the MUN held for the third time recently and entirely coordinated and conducted by students, KLE Society’s M.R. Sakhare School (CBSE) bagged the Best School award.

At the MUN, students had an opportunity to emulate the U.N. general assembly session and were made part of seven committees, UNSC, IMF, IOC, UNDP, UNHRC, UNICEF and International Press.

Representing various countries, which are members of the U.N., the students discussed issues of international significance, including U.N. security base, restructuring of Olympics, refugee crisis and new health guidelines.

They debated the issues threadbare, lobbied, negotiated, passed motions, voted and drafted some resolutions and ultimately, came up with solutions. All the sessions were held in accordance with the U.N. practice.

The event was conducted by the school students with the assistance of alumni Eshaan Malani, Hrishika Babar and Faheem Dehalvi, under the guidance of school principal Shubhangi More.

Under each committee, prizes were given for best delegate, opposing delegate, noble mention, mention and special mention.

The MUN conference was inaugurated by Human Resource Advisor to Deshpande Foundation Jagadish Bapat, who spoke on leadership qualities.

At the valedictory session, Nagaraj C. Hiremath, faculty of Higher Colleges of Technology, Abu Dhabi (UAE), gave away the prizes and advised students to follow their passion and make a career out of it.

Another guest Kushi Hinger called upon the students to make the best use of the opportunities.

