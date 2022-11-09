Making agriculture profitable key to generating employment and reversing migration, says expert

ADVERTISEMENT

The Agriculture University Vice-Chancellor S.V.Suresh said in Mandya on Wednesday that making the farm sector lucrative could not only create additional jobs but also help reverse migration to urban areas.

Speaking after inaugurating a camp for students of Agricultural University at VC Farm in Mandya, Mr.Suresh said the situation in the present times was such that farming was not lucrative and villages were fast turning into ‘’old age’’ colonies as youngsters were migrating to the cities in search of jobs.

He said it was imperative to make agriculture lucrative so as to attract the village youth who were abandoning the profession and preferred to seek jobs in cities and this was having a negative bearing on farming.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Suresh said students of the agricultural university had camped for 3 months in a village in Mandya to study the life and problems of the farmers and how agricultural scientists and the department could reach out to them to mitigate the distress faced by the rural community. Mr.Suresh said monoculture cropping could lead to crisis and hence farmers should opt for multi-cropping besides taking up agro-related activities like poultry farming, diary farming etc to shore up their income.

He also called for value addition of agricultural produce as it would enhance farmers’ income and also create jobs. Mr.Suresh said though the country was self-sufficient in food production and there was food security, what was equally important was protein security.

Senior farming community members and leaders were felicitated on the occasion. Joint Director of Agriculture N. Shivakumar, senior agricultural scientist N.T. Naresh and others were present.