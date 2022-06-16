Makeshift stalls of tribals removed ahead of Governor’s convoy passing

A Hakki Pikki couple from Angadihalli participated in Republic Day in 2020 as guests of the GoI

Ahead of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s visit to Hassan, the Belur Police, on Thursday, removed roadside makeshift stalls put up by the tribal people of Angadihalli. The police allegedly tore the banners, damaged the furniture, and threw away bottles of various oils that people of the Hakki Pikki tribal community had put up for sale.

The Governor reached Hassan on Thursday evening after participating in the convocation of Kuvempu University in Shivamogga via Halebidu and Hagare in Belur taluk. Hours before the Governor’s convoy could pass on the NH-373, the police cleared over hundred stalls put up by the tribal people on either side of the highway.

K.M. Yogesh, Circle Inspector of Belur, told The Hindu, “The tribal people had put up the stalls on the footpath. They had no permission for the stalls. As the Governor’s convoy was scheduled to pass on the highway connecting Belur and Hassan, we removed them”.

The Hakki Pikki community, who moved out of the forest in the recent decades, prepare various kinds of oils, extracted from plants claimed to have medicinal value. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, they travelled to different places to sell their products. Many of them visited foreign countries too. However, in recent months, they put up stalls near their village so that tourists on the route could purchase them.

Chandosi, a woman who had a stall, said the tribals had lost all sources of income during COVID-19. “We don’t know why the police removed our stalls. They tore our banners and took away of bottles, insisting that we should not sell them,” she said.

Guests of Republic Day

Chandosi and her husband Hooraja were invited by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (Government of India) as guests to witness the Republic Day Programme in 2020 in Delhi. They visited the capital and participated in an interaction with the President, the Prime Minister, and others.

“We were invited by the Government of India as representatives of the tribal community. But, the administration is not allowing us lead a decent life,” said Mr. Hooraja.