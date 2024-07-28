ADVERTISEMENT

Make Yadgir leprosy-free district, officials told

Published - July 28, 2024 08:48 pm IST - YADGIR

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela has directed officials to take all possible steps to tackle the disease

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela releasing posters on leprosy awareness in Yadgir on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela has directed officials to take all possible steps to make Yadgir district free of leprosy.

Releasing material and posters on detection of cases of leprosy in the district during a review meeting in Yadgir on Friday, Dr. Susheela said that awareness programmes should be held in localities where the number of cases is high.

“The services of ASHAs and anganwadi workers have to be taken if it is necessary to detect cases and SDR medicine should be distributed to those families that are found to have the disease,” she said.

“The mycobacterium leprae virus causes the disease. A person infected with disease will develop patches on the skin and his sensation will be reduced. If such symptoms are found in any person, he should immediately approach a nearby hospital,” she said.

District Health Officer Prabhuling Mankar and other officials, including Mallappa, Sajid, and others were present.

