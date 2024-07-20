GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Make way for us and we will probe BJP ‘scams’, Ashok challenges CM

‘You have been in power for the last 15 months. Why did you take so much time to investigate these scams?’

Published - July 20, 2024 09:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Challenging the Congress government to probe the 21 scams that took place during the BJP dispensation in the past, as alleged by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok on Saturday said the saffron party was itself willing to conduct an investigation if the Chief Minister relinquished his post and the party came to power.

‘Shielding accused’

Accusing the government of shielding people involved in the financial irregularities at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd., Mr. Ashok said: “The Chief Minister has alleged that 21 scams have taken place during BJP rule. You make way for us and we will investigate the 21 scams.”

“You have been in power for the last 15 months. Why did you take so much time to investigate these scams? You have not even been able to probe the 40% commission allegations that you levelled against us. Do you need so much time to probe? You should have done it by now,” he said at the press conference.

Charging the government with trying to hush up the Valmiki corporation scam, the BJP leader alleged that the Chief Minister was “blaming the corporation and Union Bank of India officials to shield Congress MLA B. Nagendra, who resigned as Tribal Welfare Minister, and Valmiki corporation chairman Basanagouda Daddal.”

‘Mask has fallen’

He alleged that large sums have gone to Congress leaders in Karnataka and Telangana, where the Congress is in power. “The mask of a clean image that he [Mr. Siddaramaiah] was wearing for the last 40 years has fallen now,” he claimed.

“The Chief Minister is issuing clarification through advertisements and using caste as a shield. Let the Constitution be amended so that no accusation can be made against a particular caste. The Chief Minister is speaking like this because he is shocked over being exposed... He is blaming officials for everything,” Mr. Ashok added.

‘Presenting facts’

Meanwhile, responding to BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra’s statement that the Chief Minister was “threatening” them, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that he was merely presenting the facts.

“D.S. Veeraiah, who was the president, and Shankarappa, who was managing director of Devaraj Urs Truck Terminal have gone to jail. Why is it not mentioned? Isn’t it also taxpayers’ money?” he asked.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.