Make Vijayapura-Mangaluru Express special service a regular train to benefit passengers, South Western Railway urged

October 26, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction Express connects North Karnataka with Coastal Karnataka. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Social activist Ateeque Ahmed Koppal has urged the South Western Railway authorities to convert the special train running between Vijayapura and Mangaluru (Train No 07377) into a regular train for the benefit of passengers.

In a memorandum addressed to the general manager of South Western Railway and submitted to the officials of the general manager’s secretariat here on Wednesday, Mr. Koppal has said that as the train has been classified as a special service, dynamic fares are being applied to it adversely impacting the number of passengers travelling on it.

If the express service is made into a regular train, then it will make the fares more reasonable, consequently enhancing patronage, he has said in the memorandum.

As it is the only train running between Vijayapura and Mangaluru via Hubballi, reclassification of the express train into a regular service will benefit passengers and also increase patronage, he has said in the memorandum.

