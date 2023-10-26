HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Make Vijayapura-Mangaluru Express special service a regular train to benefit passengers, South Western Railway urged

October 26, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
The Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction Express connects North Karnataka with Coastal Karnataka.

The Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction Express connects North Karnataka with Coastal Karnataka. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Social activist Ateeque Ahmed Koppal has urged the South Western Railway authorities to convert the special train running between Vijayapura and Mangaluru (Train No 07377) into a regular train for the benefit of passengers.

In a memorandum addressed to the general manager of South Western Railway and submitted to the officials of the general manager’s secretariat here on Wednesday, Mr. Koppal has said that as the train has been classified as a special service, dynamic fares are being applied to it adversely impacting the number of passengers travelling on it.

If the express service is made into a regular train, then it will make the fares more reasonable, consequently enhancing patronage, he has said in the memorandum.

As it is the only train running between Vijayapura and Mangaluru via Hubballi, reclassification of the express train into a regular service will benefit passengers and also increase patronage, he has said in the memorandum.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.