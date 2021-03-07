Make vaccination must for govt. staff: Horatti

Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti getting vaccinated in Hubballi on Saturday.

HUBBALLI

07 March 2021 00:24 IST

‘It would be better if all those above 60 years get the vaccine’

Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti has said that he would request the State government to make inoculation mandatory for all government employees.

Speaking to presspersons at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi on Saturday after getting a shot of the COVISHIELD vaccine, Mr. Horatti said nothing was more important than life and it would be better if all aged above 60 got the vaccine. He said if the issue of inoculation came for discussion in the Council, he would request the government to make it mandatory for government employees.

On the suspension of a Congress MLA for ‘misconduct’ in the Legislative Assembly, Mr. Horatti said the elected representatives should behave responsibly on the floor of the House. If anyone has an issue, they should have patience and it should be brought to the notice of the Speaker or chairman of the Legislative Council. Behaving irresponsibly on the floor of the House does not suit an elected representative, he said.

Regarding six Ministers of State approaching the court for prohibiting any defamatory news on electronic, print and social media, Mr. Horatti said the elected representatives should be cautious while in public life. “Those in public life should learn to behave properly and also responsibly. One should discharge the responsibilities given to them by the people properly,” he said.

His wife Hemalath Horatti also received the vaccine at the hospital. Director of KIMS Ramalingappa Antarathani, Medical Superintendent Arunkumar and others were present.