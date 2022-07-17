Make use of subsidies, expand business: Nirani tells industrialists

Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani has called upon the industrialists from Karnataka particularly North Karnataka to make use of the available subsidies from state and central governments to expand their business and to initiate new projects with less investment.

Speaking at the inauguration of the State-level Conference of District Chambers of Commerce and Industry in Hubballi on Saturday, Mr. Nirani said that considering the subsidies given by the governments for establishment of new industries, there would not be any major burden on the industrialists.

“You should make use of it and set up new industries,” he told the delegates.

Giving the example of his own company, which is a major producer of ethanol now, he called on industrialists to make use of the opportunities available to them and the government would extend all necessary help. “We have now simplified the process also,” he said.

Referring to the number of engineering graduates in the country, he said there was a need for small-scale industrialists to change their approach and think big.

Calling on industrialists to participate actively in the GIM 2022 in November, he said that roads in old industrial estates would be re-carpeted before the mega event.

He asked the district chambers to get estimates ready for the works and submit it to the department at the earliest so that he could get them verified and sanction the work immediately.

Additional Chief Secretary of Department of Industry and Commerce E.V. Ramana Reddy said that the government had now made it a policy of not extending incentives to industries being established in Bengaluru in accordance with its ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ policy.

Under the policy incentives are being extended to investment proposals in tier-2 and 3 cities, he said.

Head, Public Policy (E-Commerce) of Amazon Udai Mehta briefed about the company’s initiatives for promoting e-commerce with small scale industrialists in the country and said that the company’s tie-up with FKCCI would help in further promoting the cause.