Make use of career opportunities in judicial services, law students told

August 06, 2022 20:23 IST

Judicial services will make a great career, says High Court R. Devdas

Judge of the High Court of Karnataka Justice R. Devdas has said that judicial services would make a great career and called upon young law graduates to make use of the career opportunities in judicial services.

He was inaugurating the Career Guidance Programme on ‘Judicial Services - Opportunities and Challenges’ organised by Gurusiddappa Kotambri Law College, Hubballi, in association with Samutkarsh Trust, Karnataka and Bar Association, Hubballi, on Saturday.

Mr. Justice Devdas said that because of legal amendments following the Supreme Court order even candidates who had just graduated from law colleges were eligible to appear for judicial services examination.

“However, my personal opinion is that law graduates should practice law as advocates for at least two or three years so that they get to know the nuances of the court functioning, pleading, legal terminology, and related intricacies. This practice as an advocate will help you become a good judge,” he said.

Mr. Justice Devdas, who is also a member of judges selection committee, said there were certain prerequisites for becoming a judge. “A candidate who wants to become a judge should be prepared to make sacrifice, should have an elevated mind, should be able to decide dispassionately after thinking on behalf of both the parties, and integrity is most important,” he said.

Resource person and principal of KLES Law College, Bengaluru, J.M. Manjunathaiah said there was no dearth of opportunities for law students and they had to choose from multiple opportunities that suited them most. In the subsequent technical session, he explained in detail the process, the preparation, opportunities, and challenges related to judicial services.

President of the Karnataka Bar Association, Hubballi, C.R. Patil said a sea change had happened in the field of law and now litigants wanted instant justice and the legal professionals had to keep themselves ready and updated to cater to the needs of the litigant public. He concurred with Mr. Justice Devdas on the need for pratcising as advocate for a few years before becoming a judge.

Welcoming the gathering, principal of JSS Sakri Law College Sharada G. Patil introduced the guests. Principal of G.K. Law College B. R. Daragad spoke. Founder trustee of Samutkarsh Trust Shivanand Awati briefed about the initiatives of the trust and that the trust now offered coaching for judicial services examination along with coaching for civil services.

Faculty members, including S.M. Hullur, Swapna Somayaji, Vinuta Kulkarni, Kavita Belagali, Dnyaneshwar Chouri, Preethi, all professors, and students from JSS Sakri Law College, Hurakadli Ajja Law College, and KPES Dr. G. M. Patil Law College, Dharwad, along with the host college participated in the programe.