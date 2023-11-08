Make the oppressed feel that you are with them, Mahadevappa tells police officers

November 08, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa has called on the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police serving in Belgavi Revenue Division to build confidence among the oppressed that they (officials) were with them and dispose off all the atrocity cases in a sensitive manner.

Chairing the Belagavi division-level meeting on social welfare schemes and programmes with Deputy Commissioners, SPs and officials of Enforcement Directorate in Dharwad on Wednesday, the Minister said that the number of pending cases indicated towards officials not working up to the mark.

Mr. Mahadevappa said that in atrocity cases, the officials should immediately visit the spot and take steps get the FIR registered and also for release of compensation as per norms. “The officials should take requisite care in implementation of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners should hold meetings on a regular basis to look into the atrocity cases and take action”, he said.

The Minister emphasised the need for filing criminal cases in cases of fake caste certificates and also conviction. He asked the officials to look into the pending cases of fake caste certificates in various districts including Uttar Kannada district.

Mr. Mahadevappa also stressed the need for providing employment on compassionate grounds in cases under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. “In Belagavi division of the 116 cases 59 cases have been rejected. They should be re-verified and sent to the government. Steps should be taken to provide employment on compassionate grounds to help the oppressed become economically and socially strong. And Deputy Commissioner should take steps to provide requisite documents in this regard,” he said.

Principal Secretary of Social Welfare Department Captain P. Manivannan, Commissioner Rakesh Kumar, Member of State SCT and TSP Advisory Committee E. Venkatachala and others were present.