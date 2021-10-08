Make the best use of govt. facilities, students urged

YADGIR

08 October 2021 20:28 IST

Minister for Transport and Scheduled Tribes Welfare B. Sriramulu has appealed to students to make the best use of the benefits being extended by the government and pursue higher education to lay a strong foundation for a better society.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating post-matriculation hostels in Sirwar, Maski and Sindhanur taluk of Raichur district on Friday.

Remembering his school days, the Minister said that he had no facility to get higher education. However, he pursued education despite all difficulties. “Now, the situation has changed and you are getting good facilities from the government which is providing all benefits to you to get good and quality education. By using these facilities, you should ensure that you become the strong pillars of society and also the nation,” he appealed.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Sriramulu said that his government is committed to developing Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes through several schemes and projects. “For students, the government has provided full-fledged school buildings, potable drinking water and toilets, hostels, libraries and other equipment ensuring an excellent atmosphere for education as promised,” he said.

Revealing his vision for the development of Kalyan Karnataka by using the funds released by the State Government, the Minister said that he was appointed as the Chairman of the Progress Review Committee recently. He will conduct meetings in every district in the region to review development work.

He also said that a process to recruit people for 26,000 posts in Kalyan Karnataka region is on and already, 15,000 posts have been filled. The remaining posts will be filled by giving opportunities to candidates who are eligible to get jobs under Article 371(J) of the Constitution.

Member of Parliament Raja Amareshwar Nayak, Members of Legislative Assembly Raja Venkatappa Nayak, Basanagowda Turvihal and Venkatrao Nadagowda, Director of ST Welfare Corporation P.S. Kantharaj, Managing Director of ST Welfare Corporation Kavitha, District ST Welfare head Chidanandappa, Assistant Commissioner of Lingsugur Sub-Division Rahul Sankanur, Tahsildar of Maski Kavitha and others were present.