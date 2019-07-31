‘Make SBU a world-class university’

Expressing satisfaction over the qualitative progress that Sharnbasva University recorded in a short span, Sharavabasavappa Appa, Chancellor, called upon stakeholders to make the university a top hub of higher education in the world.

Addressing the celebrations of the second Foundation Day of the university on campus on Monday, he attributed the success to the committed teaching and non-teaching staff and the hard-working student community.

“A small institution that began its journey as Sharnbasveshwar Public School has now developed into a full-fledged university that offers quality education and maintains transparent functioning for the public good. The zeal of the hard-working learning community and the commitment of the teaching and non-teaching staff made it possible. I feel proud to see our students are successfully cracking competitive examinations and grabbing top positions at national and international levels,” he said.

Pointing to the New Education Policy 2019 that intended to introduce a multi-disciplinary approach in learning, Anilkumar G. Bidve, Registrar, said Mr. Appa had envisaged the approach decades ago.

“Mr. Appa stands out from the crowd in his approach. His vision is advanced and inclusive. The fact that he had foreseen the importance of a multi-disciplinary approach in the teaching-learning process decades ago when the concept had not even been heard of speaks volumes about his exemplary vision. The Sharnbasva University is rapidly becoming a most sought after higher education hub because of the quality of education, infrastructure and learner-friendly environment, coupled with the profound leadership of the visionary,” he said.

Amarnath Patil, MLC, appreciated the university for its service to the nation in the form of offering quality education. “As per the recent survey, the number of women pursuing higher education in the backward Hyderabad Karnataka region has grown to 31%. The major reason for the remarkable achievement is Poojya Doddappa Appa who had, before Independence, encouraged girls to get educated,” he said.

Bhimashankar Bilgundi, president, Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society, hailed Poojya Doddappa Appa’s efforts to educate women in the region through various measures including the opening of an engineering college for women for the first time in the region.

Niranjan Nisty, V-C, held economic stability as a prerequisite for progress of other sectors and stressed upon the need for more adequate spending in education and health sectors.