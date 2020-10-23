‘Make railway division operational’

Members of Hyderabad Karnataka Janapara Sangharsha Samiti and Kalyana Karnataka Grahakara Vedike with a memorandum in Kalaburagi on Thursday.

Members of the Kalyana Karnataka Grahakara Vedike and the Hyderabad Karnataka Janapara Sangharsha Samiti on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the General Manager, Central Railways, Sanjeev Mittal, urging him to fulfil the long-pending demand to make Kalaburagi Railway Division operational.

In a memorandum, samiti president Lakshman Dasti and vedike president Sunil Kulkarni stated that though the Union government had announced the Railway Divisional headquarters in Kalaburagi in 2014 and a detailed project report given approval and the required land allocated to Indian Railways, the Railway Division still remains a distant dream.

At present, the region is served by three railway zones — Central Railways, South Central Railways and and South Western Railways; and five divisions — Solapur, Guntakal, Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Hubballi.

“As the region is divided into various zones and divisions, it is difficult to get train facilities. To get one new train facility started from the region, we have to get approval from various divisions and zone offices,” Mr. Kulkarni added.

The other demands included the starting of festival special express train between Solapur and Hassan and to resume the Kalaburagi-Hyderabad Inter-city express that was cancelled during the lockdown.

Vedike unhappy

Kalyana Karnataka Grahakara Vedike also expressed displeasure over the manner in which Mr. Mittal conducted the inspection. Mr. Mittal, who was in the city to inspect the Kalaburagi-Solapur doubling works, had not stepped out of his car during inspection. He asked his secretary to collect the memorandum, the vedike said.