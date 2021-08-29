‘Make public relief disbursed among workers’

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar has asked the State government to make public how much relief has been disbursed among workers.

Addressing presspersons in Belagavi on Sunday, Mr. Shivakumar said that it was after the Congress exerted pressure on the State government for providing relief to workers, that relief was announced. However, proper steps have not been taken to disburse relief and it is still not clear who received relief. In reality, no relief has been given to workers, he said.

Mr. Shivakumar said that the BJP government has indulged in looting the public exchequer in the name of Smart City scheme and the Congress will be raising its voice against it in the coming days.

Mr. Shivakumar said that during the death of the former Union Minister Suresh Angadi, the Union government behaved in an inhuman manner. “When Mr. Angadi died due to COVID-19, the body could have been brought to Belagavi in a military aircraft. Despite having the provision, the Union government did not do it and people of Belagavi could not even pay tribute to his mortal remains. He was my friend and the developments after his demise pained me a lot. I did not raise the issue during the bypolls as it will cause pain to his wife,” he said.

KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi, the former Minister M.B. Patil, legislators Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Anjali Nimbalkar and others were present.