Make preparations to celebrate Kalyana Karnataka Utsav as a people’s utsav, Minister directs officials

Published - August 31, 2024 08:31 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister and Kalaburagi in-charge Priyank Kharge, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, KKRDB Chairman Ajay Singh and other people's representatives at a video-conferencing meeting at Vikasa Soudha in Bengaluru on Friday.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister and Kalaburagi in-charge Priyank Kharge, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, KKRDB Chairman Ajay Singh and other people’s representatives at a video-conferencing meeting at Vikasa Soudha in Bengaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister and Kalaburagi in-charge Priyank Kharge directed Kalaburagi officials to make all preparations to ensure that Kalyana Karnataka Utsav would be a people’s celebration.

In a video-conferencing meeting of officials of district administration, Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) and people’s representatives that he held from Vikasa Soudha in Bengaluru on Friday, the Minister said that the current year’s utsav which is celebrated to mark the liberation of Kalyana Karnataka from the Nizam’s rule, must be memorable as the government has decided to celebrate ten years of Article 371(J) of the Constitution under which the region got Special Status.

“September 17 is celebrated as Kalyana Karnataka Utsav to mark the region’s liberation from the rule of the Hyderabad Nizam. This year, we are also celebrating the ten years of Special Status accorded to the region under Article 371 (J) which opened the floodgates for the region’s development. We must ensure that the celebration would be meaningful,” Mr. Priyank said.

The Minister said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would hoist the national flag in Kalaburagi while other district in-charge Ministers would do the same in their respective districts on the same day.

“The officials must ensure that local folk arts and culture in Kalyana Karnataka must be brought together in the cultural events that would be displayed during the celebrations,” he said.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister and Kalaburagi in-charge Priyank Kharge, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, KKRDB Chairman Ajay Singh and other people’s representatives at a video-conferencing meeting at Vikasa Soudha in Bengaluru on Friday.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister and Kalaburagi in-charge Priyank Kharge, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, KKRDB Chairman Ajay Singh and other people’s representatives at a video-conferencing meeting at Vikasa Soudha in Bengaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

KKRDB chairman Ajay Singh noted that the region could see a sea of development in the last ten years because of Article 371 (J) of the Constitution and attributed the monumental achievement to Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge.

“The celebration must be grand. We must felicitate all those who had fought and worked hard for the Special Status during the event,” he said.

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, Lok Sabha Member from Kalaburagi Radhakrishna Doddamani, Chief Minister’s political advisor B.R. Patil, Legislators Kaneez Fatima, M.Y. Patil, Allamaprabhu Patil, Tippannappa Kamaknur and Jagadev Guttedar, Regional Commissioner Krishna Bajpai, KKRDB secretary Sundaresh Babu, Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Bhanwar Singh Meena were present in the meeting.

