‘Make Mysuru roads motorable ahead of Dasara’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dasara mood in Mysuru has set in with the arrival of elephants from their respective camps here recently to participate in the festivities and more importantly in the Jamboo Savari that marks the finale of the celebrations.

With about one-and-a-half months left for the celebrations to take offe, the stakeholders of the tourism industry, who are overjoyed with the government’s decision to celebrate the festivities in a grand manner this year, have urged the authorities to beautify the city ahead of the celebrations which were a low-key affair in last two years due to the pandemic. Especially, the roads in Mysuru are in a bad shape and they need to be repaired urgently before the festivities begin.

This year, Dasara is commencing from September 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mysore Travels’ Association President Jayakumar said roads have been dug up in Mysuru at many places for some works and the current condition of most roads is not good. Also, in view of heavy rains this year, the condition of roads has further worsened and motorists are having a tough time using them.

“Our only concern is that tourists should not be greeted with such bad roads when they come to the city to witness the celebrations, that too after a gap of two years. The work on restoring the roads and asphalting them has to start early as there is only one-and-a-half months left for the start of the festivities,” he suggested in a press release here.

Also, the road to Brindavan Gardens, one of the major tourist destinations near Mysuru, is in bad shape and steps must be taken to repair it, he added.