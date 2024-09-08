Make Mysuru Dasara 2024 ‘Tobacco-free’, suggests Anti-Tobacco forum

The Anti-Tobacco Forum has urged the government to ensure that the coming Dasara is celebrated as “Tobacco-free Mysuru Dasara”.

In the wake of the State government’s recent announcement that Mysuru Dasara 2024 will be celebrated lavishly, the convenor of the Anti-Tobacco Forum, Mysuru, Vasanthkumar Mysoremath submitted a list of suggestions to the authorities that includes not only putting up large billboards containing warnings at vantage points and tourist hotspots, but also set up kiosks at Dasara exhibition, on-stage and off-stage tobacco awareness announcements at Yuva Dasara and other gatherings, besides organising street-plays and folk music on anti-tobacco campaign before the procession on Jamboo Savari day.

In a statement, Mr. Mysoremath emphasised the need to make this year’s Dasara “Tobacco-free Mysuru Dasara” to ensure that the city’s environment is kept healthy and clean while protecting non-smokers from the toxic fumes of cigarettes and bidis. Also, necessary steps should be taken to warn gutka users against spitting and dirtying the city, he said.

“It is necessary to make the visitors aware that smoking aggravates non-communicable diseases like cancer, tuberculosis, blood pressure, and heart problems,” he said while pointing out that COTPA (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act) 2003 makes it incumbent upon the citizens to desist from smoking in public places like markets, tourist spots, temples, etc. Violators will be penalised and attract punishment from law enforcement agencies.

Mr. Mysoremath gave suitable instructions on the suggestions for making Mysuru Dasara 2024 “Tobacco Free Mysuru Dasara”. He said that it should be passed on to the heads and members of various Dasara Committees and Subcommittees.

Billboards

The large billboards containing messages like “Tobacco Kills” (with a picture of skull and bones, “Please Co-operate – Make Mysuru Dasara Tobacco Free”, “Smoking in public places attracts fines/imprisonment under COTPA” etc. should be erected at vantage points on all State/District Highways leading to Mysuru and also at various tourist spots like Chamundi Hills, Mysuru Zoo, Dasara Exhibition Grounds, Mysuru Palace, and other palaces, besides having a tableaux with the message during Jamboo Savari.

Apart from including anti-smoking messages in all tourism-related literature, campaign material, handbills, and posters, Mr. Mysoremath said the Departments of Agriculture and Horticulture should be directed to set up kiosks at Dasara exhibition for educating tobacco farmers on adopting alternate crops while explaining the financial assistance for various schemes.

As Yuva Dasara events draw a large number of youngsters, Mr. Mysoremath suggested that the VIPs, dignitaries, and celebrities invited to the programmes should convey anti-tobacco messages to the gathering during their address and during intervals.

He also suggested that empowered officials including police personnel in plainclothes should be present among the crowds to warn, issue challans and collect fines from smokers.

Mr. Mysoremath said NGOs specialising in street plays and folk music should be used to convey anti-tobacco messages to keep the crowd engaged before the procession on Jamboo Savari day.

He also added that all tobacco product vendors must be held responsible for the collection and disposal of discarded toxic cigarette filters, bidi bits and plastic pouches of chewing tobacco.