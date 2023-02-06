Make Mysuru child-labour free in 2023, officials told

February 06, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - MYSURU

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra directed the officials to take strong measures to crack down on child labour in the district and make it free of the menace.

He was reviewing the function of the District Child Protection Unit in the city on Monday, February 6. He said Mysuru should be declared child-labour free in 2023 and hence, the officials should work in that direction. He said within the next 3 months they should crack down on child labour and ensure that children below the legal age for working are rescued and rehabilitated.

Mr. Rajendra also said that begging was on the increase and children who are found begging on streets and near the signal lights should be identified, counselled and prevailed upon to give up begging.

The DC noted that child marriages were rampant in the rural areas and instructed the officials to survey educational institutions to ascertain if any student below the legal age for marriage, has dropped out. This will be more effective in preventing child marriages, he added.

The officials were asked to network with Asha and anganwadi workers as they would be well-informed of developments at the grassroots and privy to information related to marriages in their respective villages. Besides, there should be follow up action to prosecute those guilty of conducting such marriages to send a strong message to the society, said Mr. Rajendra.

He noted that 699 children have dropped out of schools in the district owing to various reasons and it was imperative to counsel the parents of such children and ensure that the children are enrolled in schools again. “Children should not be deprived of the joys of learning and growing up and their rights including the right to education should be upheld and protected,’’ Mr. Rajendra added.

Attention of the officials was drawn to the number of orphan children in the district and the DC pointed out there was no dearth of couples wanting to adopt them. The DC said it was imperative to promote adoption effectively and ensure that such children get a home and their rights were protected.

District Legal Services Authority member secretary Devaraj Bhute, Mysuru ZP CEO Gayatri, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr.Prasad and others were present.