‘Make Mysuru a State model in voter turnout’

February 08, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Wednesday said efforts should be made to ensure 90 per cent voter turnout in the ensuing Assembly elections, thereby making Mysuru a top district in the State in terms of polling percentage. “Let us all join together for achieving this recognition for Mysuru,” he added.

Speaking at a meeting organised to discuss election preparations and the SVEEP activities, he said election is a ‘festival of democracy’ and we must ensure that everyone participates in the festival for its success.

Mysuru should become a model for the State realising the highest voter turnout in the election. Mysuru is known as a knowledge and cultural centre and also a popular tourist destination. It has its own specialities and attractions. With all these unique features, we must ensure that Mysuru also gets the recognition of being the district with the highest poll turnout this year. All officers must make efforts for realising the goal, Mr. Rajendra told the meeting.

The DC said voter awareness has begun with SVEEP activities taking off in the district. These activities must be stepped up ahead of the elections, and voter education on their rights and responsibilities must take centerstage. The election anthem song must reach across the district. The song must be heard for keeping the voter awareness alive.

Mr. Rajendra said there is a need to identify booths that reported highest voter turnout and lowest voter turnout in the last elections, and find out reasons why percentage was low and high. “We must take steps so that the turnout is the highest and programmes must be chalked out accordingly.”

Street plays, discussions and debates, banners and hoardings on voter awareness must go up.

He also told the officials to identify celebrities from Mysuru and take their support in spreading voter awareness.

Mr. Rajendra told the meeting to encourage young voters to enrol their names in the electoral list. Out of 50,000 young voters, 38,000 have enrolled so far.

ZP CEO Gayathri, ADC Kavita Rajaram and others were present