BJP leader and Vijayapura MP Ramesh Jigajinagi believes that Siddaramaiah will step down as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. “Siddaramaiah is sure to step down from the post of Chief Minister. Once that happens, Congress should make Mallikarjun Kharge the CM of Karnataka. If the Congress is committed to making a Dalit the CM, it should appoint Mr Kharge as the CM,” he told reporters in Vijayapura on September 13.

“Siddaramaiah keeps saying that he will remain the CM. It is like me saying I want to be Prime Minister. How true is that? Whether he will stay or not will be clear in two days. Let us wait and watch,” he said.

Mr Jigajinagi alleged, “During his trip to the U.S.A., Congress MP Rahul Gandhi stated that he would stop reservation in India if the Congress came to power. This shows that the Congress has only lip sympathy for the Dalits.”

The Dalit leader added, “Reservation is not a favour from the government. It is our birthright.”

He alleged that Rahul Gandhi had met some anti-India separatist leaders in the U.S.A.

He attributed the violence in Nagamangala to the alleged appeasement policies of the Congress government.

