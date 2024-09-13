GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Make Mallikarjun Kharge the CM of Karnataka, says BJP MP Ramesh Jigajinagi

Siddaramaiah is sure to step down as CM, he says

Updated - September 13, 2024 02:37 pm IST - belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Vijayapura MP Ramesh Jigajinagi

Vijayapura MP Ramesh Jigajinagi | Photo Credit: RAJENDRASINGH HAJERI

BJP leader and Vijayapura MP Ramesh Jigajinagi believes that Siddaramaiah will step down as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. “Siddaramaiah is sure to step down from the post of Chief Minister. Once that happens, Congress should make Mallikarjun Kharge the CM of Karnataka. If the Congress is committed to making a Dalit the CM, it should appoint Mr Kharge as the CM,” he told reporters in Vijayapura on September 13.

“Siddaramaiah keeps saying that he will remain the CM. It is like me saying I want to be Prime Minister. How true is that? Whether he will stay or not will be clear in two days. Let us wait and watch,” he said.

Mr Jigajinagi alleged, “During his trip to the U.S.A., Congress MP Rahul Gandhi stated that he would stop reservation in India if the Congress came to power. This shows that the Congress has only lip sympathy for the Dalits.”

The Dalit leader added, “Reservation is not a favour from the government. It is our birthright.”

He alleged that Rahul Gandhi had met some anti-India separatist leaders in the U.S.A.

He attributed the violence in Nagamangala to the alleged appeasement policies of the Congress government.

Published - September 13, 2024 02:35 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.